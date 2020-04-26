Selena Gomez: “Rare” has the right to a remix of Alexander 23 – Actu Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez loves her new hit “Rare”! The singer shared three days ago, an acoustic version of his song, originally released on 10 January last. A recovery and softness which had delighted all his fans.

This time, Selena reveals a version a little more energetic. The artist, 27 years of age, and the DJ Alexander 23 have teamed up to release the remix of “Uncommon”, this Friday 28 February 2020. The program of this new sound: a melody or air, and a pace that will make it more than a dream.

Alexander 23, which is also known under the name of Alexander Glantz, is already associated with Selena Gomez on the soundtrack of the season 3 of the series “13 Reasons Why”. He has worked in particular on the song “Another Summer Night Without You”.