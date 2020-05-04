Selena Gomez ready to change life and to find love in 2020 ? The revelations reassuring

While Jodie Turner-Smith, crazy in love with Joshua Jackson reveals a tender story about their relationship, you’ll discover of revelations rather reassuring on Selena Gomez. In fact, according to a source at the site Life & Stylethe singer would begin this new year with a lot more force than 2019. The source explains : “Selena feels more confident than ever, and thanks to therapy, she has learned not to conform to Hollywood and not to change to fit in”. Then, she adds : “Even if she loves fashion and dressing up, it did not mind being seen without make-up”. Before you continue : “Selena loves her job, but she will also take a bit of time for it and offer a nice holiday”.

This source also explains that Selena Gomez is more interested in opportunities to work and focus on the love. “She is in a super location and would like to meet the man of her dreams this year, but this is not his number one priority !” Then, the statements continue : “She has had many appointments with guys that are different, but for the moment, there is no one serious in his life. She enjoys going out with her closest friends“. So, what do you think of these revelations, dear meltynautes ? At the beginning, we hope that 2020 will be the year of Selena Gomez. Otherwise, the rest of the news people, Brad Pitt speaks out about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston…