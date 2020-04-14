Selena Gomez ready to commit after his break-up with Justin Bieber ?

Since his break-up with Justin Bieber, many people are wondering if Selena Gomez is ready to engage in another relationship !

For several years now, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have ended their relationship. As a reminder, they had left a new chance at all the two. This last is doomed a new failure.

Since then, Justin Bieber is living the perfect love alongside his wife Hailey Baldwin. Things were made very quickly between the two. On his side, Selena Gomez still hasn’t found love. According to him, this is not her priority.

This Tuesday, April 7, Selena Gomez has also made several confidences to his fans. In the Story of his account Instagram, the latter has posted a message that says a lot about his desire or not to engage in a new relationship.

The singer has also entrusted it : “Many of you know how much I’m excited to release a song entitled” Boyfriend “. It is a merry song on the fall and get up again and again in love” .

Selena Gomez : the love is not his priority

Selena Gomez, however, has explained to its subscribers : “But also know that you don’t need anyone other than you to be happy. We have written well before our current crisis” .

The young woman was finally concluded : “But in the current context, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is far to be top of the list of my priorities. Like the rest of the world, I pray for safety, unity, and recovery during the pandemic “ .

You will have understood it so, for the moment the beautiful brunette did not think to have a boyfriend. In fact, this is not his priority at the moment. For the moment therefore, it remains always a heart to take.

But not on that she is keen to get involved in these times can be difficult. It will take patience before we see the singer in the arms of another person. Case to follow !

Tags : confidence – commitment – instagram – Justin-Bieber – message – revelations – break – selena gomez – separation – story