Selena Gomez receives a beautiful proof of friendship from Hailey Baldwin!

Selena Gomez made the front page of Vogue for the release of her album “Revelation”. Hailey Baldwin reacted to the photo on Instagram.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin really enemies? The singer has elevated to the rank of star very young thanks to the Disney series The Wizards of Waverly Place. In addition to being a good actress, the star has a great musical career and strings together the hit songs. However, not everything has always been easy for her.

The 28-year-old singer has long had a soft spot for Justin Bieber. The two stars have dated several times and their latest story seemed serious. Yet three years ago, they broke up and Justin Bieber wasted no time in marrying Hailey Baldwin and marrying her.

A real shock for Selena Gomez who had depression. For months, she went through a real descent into hell and had to be interned. It was in 2020 that she made her comeback with her album “Rare”, which highlights her story with Bieber. Since then, she has made many feats and knows a big box.

However, it is today in another universe that it evolves. After hesitating for a long time, the singer released her first album in Spanish on Friday, March 12th: Revelation. “I’ve really wanted to do it for a long, long time,” she said.

SELENA GOMEZ: HAILEY BALDWIN SUPPORTS HER IN HER OWN WAY!

Selena Gomez has been getting a lot of talk in the last few days and Revelation is a real event. It must be said that the star said he wanted to give herself one last chance with this new record. The one who receives a lot of pressure admits that she finds it difficult to carry out a musical career.

» It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t really take you seriously,” she said in Vogue. A statement that touched a lot of the fans but also Hailey Baldwin. The magazine has unveiled its cover for the month of April and Selena finds herself in the spotlight.

So Hailey Baldwin didn’t hesitate to like Vogue e’s photo and the fans noticed it. According to Elle magazine, this is the first time in just over a year that Justin Bieber’s wife liked a photo of the singer. In October 2019, she enjoyed a shot of the star while celebrating her music video “Lose You to Love Me.”

In time, Hailey Balwin and Selena Gomez may well leave their grudges aside. “Selena, Justin, and Hailey are tired of this Selena VS story. Hailey” said a source months ago. In recent years, Hailey Balwin has been criticized for her affair with Justin Bieber… In any case, Hailey Baldwin has just reached out to the star once again!