Selena Gomez revealed that he had been diagnosed bipolar (video) – Voltage

The Friday, April 3, last, Selena Gomez was the guest on the daily show of Miley Cyrus, Bright Minded, broadcast on Instagram during the confinement. It is during this talk show as one who has released his album baptized Rare last January, revealed his bipolarity. In a conversation of twenty minutes, the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber has told his psychiatric diagnosis to Miley Cyrus. In fact, Selena Gomez was declared to be “realized [qu’elle était] bipolar” after having recently visited “one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the United States”the McLean Hospital. “Find out more about this disease has really helped me. It makes me more scared”added the star. During the discussion, the latter has also stated that she had been a witness to mental health problems within his family. “I’ve seen this in my own family and I say to myself ‘what happens ?’ I’m from Texas and we don’t know just not to talk about it. You always have to look cool”, she entrusted.
In September 2019, Selena Gomez had already mentioned his panic attacks and his depression. She had also received the award “McLean” awarded to those advancing the understanding of the population towards mental disorders. During this live Instagram, ltwo former stars of the Disney Channel were then encouraged viewers to make donations to associations to assist in the fight against the pandemic of sars coronavirus that paralyzes currently the world.