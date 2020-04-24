Selena Gomez revealed that he had been diagnosed bipolar (video) – Voltage

The Friday, April 3, last, Selena Gomez was the guest on the daily show of Miley Cyrus, Bright Minded, broadcast on Instagram during the confinement. It is during this talk show as one who has released his album baptized Rare last January, revealed his bipolarity. In a conversation of twenty minutes, the former girlfriend of Justin Bieber has told his psychiatric diagnosis to Miley Cyrus. In fact, Selena Gomez was declared to be “realized [qu’elle était] bipolar” after having recently visited “one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the United States”the McLean Hospital. “Find out more about this disease has really helped me. It makes me more scared”added the star. During the discussion, the latter has also stated that she had been a witness to mental health problems within his family. “I’ve seen this in my own family and I say to myself ‘what happens ?’ I’m from Texas and we don’t know just not to talk about it. You always have to look cool”, she entrusted.