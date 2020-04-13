Selena Gomez revealed that it was “toxic” in their relationships

In an interview, the singer admitted that he liked to manipulate their partners

In an interview for the magazine musical Genius, Selena Gomez, he confessed that during his teenage years, he liked to make them suffer, and manipulating their little friends.

There has been much talk of who was the more toxic of the

relationship between Selena and Justin

Bieberto who, without hesitation, said that Canada is “bad”

of the couple.

The infidelity and the different attitudes of the singer have earned him the reputation of being a bad companion for the older girl Disney.

But apparently, this may not be entirely true, because Selena has recently revealed that he liked to manipulate their partners.

Might be interested in

“I think that men and women do it, especially when we are teenagers”, he told the interpreter to Lose You to Love Me.

“It is the satisfaction of hurting someone because we know he cares. For if we do not hit not the person that we need to lose confidence and therefore do not lose it. It is as: “oh, I’m glad that you cry for me, clearly I still love “, and all these things, ” he confessed.

. @ selenagomez admits to being manipulative and abusive her relationship in an interview with @Genius:

“I would fall deliberately the person who I was so that it could lose trust so that I can keep it”

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/B3ibTwXQ54

– Music: unbiased (@musicunbias) march 10, 2020

While the singer has not revealed names, fans of Justin

they claim that it is him because it was his only partner during the

teen.