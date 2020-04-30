Selena Gomez revealed to be bipolar

Selena Gomez finally gives the name of the mental illness from which they suffer.

The singer, 27-year-old has never hidden his problems with anxiety and depression, but on Friday, for the first time, the star has publicly announced that she suffered from bipolar disorder.

Then she joined another former star of Disney, Miley Cyruson Instagram Live for the series “Bright Minded: Live” this last, the interpreter of “Come & Get It” has explained that the fact of being well informed has helped her.

When Miley asked her what advice she would give to people who are afraid to talk about mental health and to that she would tell them to turn, Selena replied : “I have recently been in one of the best psychiatric hospitals… of the McLean Hospital, where I discussed the fact that after years of dealing with many different things, I realized that I was bipolar and that when I had more information, it really helped me. Once I know what I have, I am not afraid any more, and a lot of people have a fear of it.”