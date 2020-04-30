Selena Gomez revealed to be bipolar

Selena Gomez finally gives the name of the mental illness from which they suffer.
The singer, 27-year-old has never hidden his problems with anxiety and depression, but on Friday, for the first time, the star has publicly announced that she suffered from bipolar disorder.
Then she joined another former star of Disney, Miley Cyruson Instagram Live for the series “Bright Minded: Live” this last, the interpreter of “Come & Get It” has explained that the fact of being well informed has helped her.
When Miley asked her what advice she would give to people who are afraid to talk about mental health and to that she would tell them to turn, Selena replied : “I have recently been in one of the best psychiatric hospitals… of the McLean Hospital, where I discussed the fact that after years of dealing with many different things, I realized that I was bipolar and that when I had more information, it really helped me. Once I know what I have, I am not afraid any more, and a lot of people have a fear of it.”
The star from Texas added : “I’ve had this reaction and I have seen it in my family where I said to myself :” What is happening ? “” Texas, “we don’t usually talk about mental health”. Instead, Selena believes that people feel “forced to have the air, which only adds to the anger in young adults.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
“When I finally said what I wanted to say, I wanted to know everything about the disease, and it took away the fear,” she assured. “When I was younger, I was afraid of thunderstorms, and my mother bought me lots of books on the storms, of the kind :” the More you learn about the issue, the less you’ll fear “, and it has really helped me, and it helps me a lot.”
During an interview for WSJ. Magazine in January, Selena remembered having felt the effects related to bipolar disorder, even if, at that time, she had not revealed to suffer from this disease.
“When I was euphoric, I was really, and when I was depressed, it could last weeks,” revealed the star in the magazine. “I discovered that I suffer from mental disorders”, he explained, adding that it had relieved. “I took the right medicine, and my life has completely changed,” she acknowledged.
Selena is not the only one in Hollywood to suffer from bipolar disorder. Demi Lovatoanother former star of Disney, has spoken for the first time publicly in 2011. More recently, in April 2019, Bebe Rexha was also revealed to her fans that she was bipolar.
As she had said at the time : “I’m bipolar and I no longer feel ashamed.”