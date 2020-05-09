Selena Gomez reveals details of the “Rare” his new album! – News Selena Gomez

“I can’t believe that I am in the process revealing the composition and the title of my new album RARE, which comes out on 10 January. This is the music the most honest as I’ve never made. I am looking forward that you listen to my heart. You can pre-order RARE from now”wrote the star in the caption of his video.

Selena Gomez: collaborations on his new album!

Five years after “Revival”, Selena Gomez is back with “Uncommon”, which will be unveiled on January 10, 2020. On this new album, Selena Gomez has decided to share two titles with two artists. “Crowded Room” with 6lack and “A Sweeter Place” with Kid Cudi.

Tracklist of the album “Rare”