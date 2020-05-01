Selena Gomez reveals her favorite movies to occupy his fans !

On Instagram, Selena Gomez has unveiled his favorite films to occupy his fans during this long period of confinement.

Close to his fans, Selena Gomez has shared its list of films to be consumed without moderation during the confinement. Here, MCE TV you the place.

What could be better than a day of pampering under the plaid look of the series ? Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, myCANAL. The platforms of streaming paid-for do not miss. And it is so much better.

Then to never be sated, they put on the package to bring you quality content. Recently, CANAL+ has released his new original creation.

Titled Validated, the series follows the daily lives of Apash. Young rapper from the suburbs who finds herself propelled from one day to the next day. But not everything is going to therefore not happen as expected for the young man. Between disillusions and regulations of account… The quest for success is dangerous.

The series has recently surpassed 10 million views. A guarantee of its quality. Franck Gastambide, actor, and director of the series announced that season 2 would see the day. The shooting is expected this summer. We are already looking forward to it.

SELENA GOMEZ : HIS LIST OF FILMS FOR THE CONTAINMENT

On social networks, the stars are mobilized to keep you entertained. Confined as the majority of households in the world, they do not hesitate to provide you with things to do. And to look at. And we thank them.

Proof is. Selena Gomez has shared her list of songs and films to be consumed during the confinement. And there has been a choice. A lot of choice.

The american singer has his films fetish. Among them, we thus find Jennifer”s Body. A horror movie with Megan Fox. But also Invisible Man. The horror film, a thriller with Elisabeth Moss.

But that’s not all ! You can also laugh in front of the comedy American Hustle, Uncunt Gems, Clueless. Sugar and Spice, After the Wedding, Zodiac, Election or Flirting with Disaster. It is what it is !

A varied choice for evening entertainment and pop-corn successful so. There is nothing better ! Who said that the containment was supposed to rhyme with boredom ? Person.

Eager to acquire new films in its library, Selena Gomez offers so even fans to help. It is necessary to suggest new titles of feature films.

Direction his Story Instagram for help him in this quest is perilous, therefore. What are your films of the time ?

Tags : actu Selena Gomez – selena gomez – Selena Gomez 2020 – selena gomez fan Selena Gomez movie – Selena Gomez insta – selena gomez instagam