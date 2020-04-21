Selena Gomez reveals her pure beauty with a light makeup

The famous singer-songwriter and former star of Disney, Selena Gomez, shared a few interesting photos of herself on her page Instagram official and verified.

All the world saw with heavy makeup. Today, Selena Gomez has made some changes in his own style and did not use too much cosmetics. A lot of people see it as well after several months. She wrote nothing for the legend.

Fans of Selena Gomez have enjoyed these pictures and they have reached over 5 million likes. They have also written a lot of comments to mention its pure beauty.

The good friend Selena Gomez and former assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus commented:

Hair favorite hands down !!!! “

Artist nails celebrity Tom Bachik she wrote this for the photos:

“Beautiful ❤️”

You can see the photos of Selena Gomez just below.