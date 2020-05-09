Selena Gomez reveals her relationship with the make-up

At 27 years of age, Selena Gomez is a sensation in the world. With over 152 million subscribers in Instagram, it consistently ranks among the top five celebrities most popular on the platform of social media. Acting since the age of 7 years old, Gomez is no stranger to celebrity. She is a pop star and an entrepreneur, very successful. Gomez now follows the footsteps of Lady Gaga and Kylie Jenner to launch a new range of beauty products, and his fans could not be more excited.

Selena Gomez | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / .

Global appeal of Selena Gomez

Gomez is fodder for the tabloids for many years. Be it her romantic relationship with Justin Bieber, his friendship with Taylor Swift, or the battle of healthy, the tabloids always seem to have something to say. Gomez struggles sometimes with his enormous success, but despite the attention, she has found the way to be happy. Gomez stays busy in the recording studio, with three of his albums top the Billboard Charts. Gomez is not a stranger to working hard to develop ranges of successful products, such as its line of perfumes exclusive clothing line Dream Out Loud with Kmart, a collection with Coach and a line of athletic with Puma.

Health problems

Gomez spoke openly about the diagnosis of lupus. In 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant abroad. After the surgery, she began suffering bouts of depression. Gomez has gone through a fight very public, anti-anxiety and depression, and in an interview in 2019 with The Today Show, he called it “one of the periods the most frightening of my life.” Recently, Gomez has revealed Miley Cyrus in the series Instagram Bright Minded, that she had been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder.

Gomez took a short break in the music industry to overcome his demons. She returned to full capacity in November 2019, with the release of “Lose You to Love Me”. When the ballad, emotional-has soared to number one on the Billboard charts, Gomez was contacted by fans on Instagram, saying: “Thank you all for being by my side through the ups and downs. I couldn’t do it without you all and I look forward to my next adventure with you. “

Fans are excited to see the new line of makeup from Selena Gomez

Now, more than ever, Gomez has decided what will be his new adventure. Expected to launch this summer, exclusively in stores in Sephora in North America, Gomez is launching a range of beauty products. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Gomez has filed a patent “to create a line of beauty products” Selena Gomez “, including perfumes, cosmetics, preparations for skin care, preparations for hair care, soaps, moisturizers, and essential oils.” When the news of the new row has broken out over a million followers immediately joined Rare Beauty on Instagram to support the new brand. Gomez has published a short video on the page, with the range of products with the official mark, declaring, ” our founder @selenagomez think everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations that are impossible to do. @rarebeauty, is to accept who you are and find beauty in your imperfections. “We think that the red lips, the highlighters, the blush and eye products will be the first products introduced into the range.

The fans believe that the release of the new album, Gomez, Rare, corresponds to this new range of products. Gomez said recently: “I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us to stop all of us compare, and we begin to embrace our own uniqueness. “She was seen in town these last few months in new shades of lipstick, wearing bright colors and bold. The fans believe that her new look is an indication of what will happen with its new products of Rare Beauty, and they could not be more excited to try them themselves.

The relationship of Selena Gomez with makeup

Gomez recently chatted with the comedian Amy Schumer for Interview Magazine. When we asked him questions on his next range of products Rare Beauty, Gomez replied: “I wanted to start a conversation about how you can feel good. It does not necessarily need these things to feel beautiful. People of my generation have all this pressure to look a certain way, and I wanted to create a line that removes a little bit of the pressure. “