Selena Gomez reveals her routine care special containment !

Selena Gomez gives a tour of his apartment to his fans, during which she reveals her routine to keep morale high.

Selena Gomez has taken advantage of the confinement to reveal a few little secrets. The singer and actress today unveiled its routine care during this period of crisis ! MCE TV says it all !

The containment has been the occasion for Selena Gomez to make a few confidences. Interviewed by Zane Lowe, the young woman has particularly unveiled his passion for the singer Rihanna.

In fact, the star of the Wizards of Waverly Place has a book completely dedicated to the interpreter Diamonds. On Tuesday, she took the opportunity to unveil a whole new secret.

Selena Gomez has allowed his fans to visit his home thanks to social networks. And to top it all off, the ex of Justin Bieber has told you a little more about his routine care !

Like Kim Kardashian, the star seems to think that containment is not a reason to let it go. Thus, she always takes care of it, even being isolated.

The routine of Selena Gomez to keep morale high !

“I think that at this moment, it is more important than ever to talk about mental health. It is a very personal topic for me. ” Said Selena Gomez through her video.

“I ask you to pause with me. I’m going to show you some of the things that helps me to stay positive and see if any of it resonates with you. “

Subsequently, Selena Gomez has therefore led his fans through his apartment, stating what she loved to do to keep morale high. “Some of the things that help me are my books DBT. “

But that’s not all ! The quarantine has had a few positive points on the creativity of the star of 27 years ! In fact, the young woman is improvised a small home studio in order to replace the one in which she can’t make it for the moment.

