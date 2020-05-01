Selena Gomez reveals the emotional abuse that she suffered at the hands of Justin Bieber

Interviewed by NPR (National Public Radio), Selena Gomez has admitted for the first time that she had been the victim of emotional abuse from her ex, Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez confides without wooden language to evoke her romantic relationship past. In an interview published on 26 January 2020 by the NPR (National Public Radio), the singer of 27 years is assigned on the genesis of his song “Lose You To Love Me”. If fans know that she was inspired by her last break-up with Justin Bieber, the american star, however, has never directly named the canadian singer.

“You say good-bye to Justin Bieber who is, I imagine, the one that you mention,” began the journalist who conducted the interview, Lulu Garcia-Navarro. “You had the name, I understand,” replied Selena Gomez. After which, the young woman explained that she does not see this period of his life as a “painful”, on the contrary. “I finally find the strength. It is dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I do not say that to disrespect it, I feel that I’ve been the victim of some abuse”, she added.

“I feel stronger than ever”

“You want to say the emotional abuse ?”, asked the interviewer. “Yes, and I think it is something that… I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. I had to learn to understand the choices I was making. Although it is obvious that I don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about it, I’m really proud to say that I feel stronger than ever and I’ve found a way to overcome all that with as much grace as possible”, she concluded.

NPR stated that he tried to contact Justin Bieber to make a comment. It has not responded.

