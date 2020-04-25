Selena Gomez reveals the hit’s sexy “Dance Again” – News Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez knows how to cheer his fans around the world. The singer has just released a brand new single accompanied by a clip sensual. For “Dance Again”, the pop star, stronger than ever, finds herself on a stage and spins in a silk dress.

The artist wanted to share a little bit of lightness and happiness in this period of confinement. “It is a little strange to release something so light in a period so heavy for our world, but I also think it is a good reminder to say that we will go forward together.”wrote Selena Gomez on Instagram.