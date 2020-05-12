You expect it to ? It’s coming ! In his Story Instagram, Selena Gomez has unveiled the release date of season 4 of 13 Reasons Why !

On his account Instagram, Selena Gomez has unveiled the official date of season 4 of 13 Reasons Why. MCE TV says it all !

The year 2020 is definitely one of Selena Gomez. Music, cooking, series, movies, makeup, the young woman is full of project !

It has recently announced, Selena launches her new range of cosmetics. Called a Rare Beauty, this last will soon be available in all stores, so.

Waiting for the D-day, the young woman is actively seeking a Director of communication and brand. If you have the profile, don’t hesitate to apply.

Another notable project of star cinema ! Last weekend, the producers of the last Scream 4 have, therefore, follow Selena on Twitter. Fans of the pretty brunette have, therefore, deduced that the young woman would have her cameo in the next episode…

In speaking of the seventh art, Selena Gomez has revealed in his Story Instagram the official release date of 13 Reasons Why. This season 4 will be the last.

Selena Gomez reveals the release date of 13 Reasons Why

You know, without a doubt, Selena Gomez is so the executive producer of the event series from Netflix. After three seasons which have seen great successthe series will have the right, at its fourth season.

In his Story, Instagram, Selena Gomez has reposted the post’s official account Instagram of the series. On the video, one can read : “On June 5 on Netflix “.

During her stint in the show Daily last January 15, the young woman mentioned the series. For her, the topics covered in the series are real and they need to be put in before.

It revealed as well : “The reason why 13 Reasons Why, therefore, has been as successful or had as much bothered other people, it is because it is real. It is the truth. The people were so afraid of the fear, and talk about bullying, speaking of this person we don’t know what she saw “.

