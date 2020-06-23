Selena Gomez reveals the trailer of Broken Hearts Gallery !

In the history of its account of Instagram, Selena Gomez reveals the trailer for his film The Broken Hearts of the Gallery. Is she proud !

To help his fans wait before the release of the movie ” The Broken Hearts in the Gallery “, Selena Gomez reveals the trailer in your story in Instagram ! CSM reveals all the details.

The universe of the 7th art has no secrets for Selena Gomez. On the other hand, this is the camera that has been shown to for the general public, when she was only a teenager in the Wizards of Waverly Place.

If the beautiful brunette of 27 years, not letting go of her microphone, for all that, she continues her career in the movies. And once more, the artist takes requests.

In fact, the ex-girlfriend of The Weeknd screwed once more his cap producer and director in the head. After the “13 reasons” and ” Living Undocumented “, it will stop.

Testing!!! Your new project ? “The Broken Hearts Gallery (The gallery of broken hearts in French). For the film, Selena Gomez worked along with the director, Nathalie Krinsky.

Therefore, this film tells the story of an employee very bad luck in love. Then, the young man is interested in the phenomenon of the “broken heart” to maintain a blog on the topic !

Selena Gomez is very proud

So, Selena Gomez is waiting for the premiere of the movie in your room. It should be appear on the big screen from the 17th of July in the united States.

On the other hand, it is necessary to believe that the fans of Selena Gomez also ! Then to help to waitthe girl reveals the trailer of the story of your account of Instagram.

And the least we can say is that ” Broken Hearts “Gallery could be a real success. In any case, it is suggested by the hundreds of comments.

In fact, we can read : “Oh my god, I can’t wait “, ” I’m so proud of you, I love you Selena 😍 “, ” it is necessary that I go and see your output ! ” or ” Is the air too well. Bravo !! “

