Selena Gomez : Rihanna, Billie Eilish and her new songs recorded during the confinement… She confides

A few days ago, you made a list of all the artists that make concerts for them during the quarantine, and there is one who prepares the result… In fact, in an interview with Zane Lowe to Apple Music, Selena Gomez confided over this period, and good news for Selenators, she took the opportunity to work on new music : “I’m trying to build a small studio at home with the people who live with me. I will be able to save new chanons with my producers in FaceTime. I’m looking forward to it !” And we, too… But that’s not all, in the rest of the interview, she also talked about what she listened to, and his musical inspirations and we can tell you : Rihanna is the number 1 artist in the heart of Selena !

At home with… Selena Gomez

“I’m a fan of Rihanna, since S. O. S. up to now. There is not a single moment that is not worship in his career. I think that “Love on the Brain” and when she did it live it’s one of the best songs of our time, and she sang it particularly well. (…) This is my artist favorite, I have a whole book dedicated to Rihanna in my living room !” And it has not failed to praise the work of Billie Eilish : “She understood the world of music, what it is and what it can become. (…) She deserves everything that happens to him, it is a incredible artist, incredible !” During this time, the tracklist of Chromatica, the new album of Lady Gaga is unveiled earlier than expected !