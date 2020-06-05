Selena Gomez says she will use her huge social media platforms to shed light where it is needed

Selena Gomez will use his huge platform of social media – over 287 million followers on Instagram and Twitter – to highlight black voices in the middle of a national discussion on race relations in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

“I’ve been struggling to find good things to say to publicize this important moment of history “, wrote on Thursday the singer’s 27-year-old on Instagram. “After thinking about the best way to use my social media, I decided that we all had to hear more black voices.

“Over the next few days, I will highlight [influential] leaders and giving them a chance to take control of my Instagram so they can talk directly to all of us. “

The artist Come And Get It said that everyone has “the obligation to do better, and we can begin by listening with a heart and mind open. “⠀

The native of Texas has released an image entitled Speak With Confidence of the artist Charly Palmer, representative of a black child who is crying with elements of the stars and stripes of the american flag; the art represented allusions to the shedding of blood.

The message came the day where we remembered Floyd at North Central University during the first memorial service of a series for the deceased security guard.

Among the notable names in attendance included artists such as Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and T. I., and politicians such as senator Amy Klobuchar and representatives Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley.





It occurred a day after prosecutors in Minnesota have accused the officer principally involved, Derek Chauvin, of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the second degree, while the three officers with whom he was facing new charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the second degree in connection with the deadly incident.

The national disruption began last week in Minneapolis when Floyd, a security officer for 46 years, died after Chauvin was kneeling in the back of the neck while he was handcuffed, making him unable to breathe a horrific incident that was filmed. During the incident, the police officers proceeded to the arrest stated that Floyd matched the description of a suspect counterfeit, and that he subsequently resisted when they arrested him.

In a clip cover, Chauvin has been seen being stuck his knee to the back of the neck of Floyd when Floyd begged him to give in.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe … please, dude … my belly hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts me … I can’t breathe,” said Floyd, who later died in police custody.

Last week, the four police officers were dismissed from the police service.

The incident has drawn parallels with the la riots of 1992, which erupted after the police has been acquitted at his trial for the beating of Rodney King, who has been captured by a video camera. In the course of the five days of riots, more than 60 people died, over 2,000 were injured and property destroyed over a billion dollars.