Selena Gomez seems to take over Justin Bieber and The Weekend transforming the former toads

They say you have to kiss a lot of frogs before you reach your prince.

But Selena Gomez turned all his friends into toads real in his new video, Boyfriend.

Selena, 27 years old, has largely addressed the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber in her new album Rare, but this new video seems to not only take a punch at Bieber, but also The Weeknd.

Kissing frogs: Selena Gomez, turned all his friends into toads real in his new video, Boyfriend

The video starts with Selena driving in his cabriolet, with a cage full of frogs croaking in the back.

It is approaching the dry cleaners and walk through shelves full of clothes before meeting a group of young women playing cards at a table.

At the centre of a table is a bottle of potion glowing, that Selena catches it and looks at it for a moment, mesmerized.

Then, Selena is a view on a series of dates with three different men.

Take the road: the video starts with Gomez driving in his cabriolet, with a cage full of frogs on the back seat

Ribbit: The frog hopped inside the cage

Girl’s night out: Selena picked up the magic potion of a group of women playing cards in a store cleaning closed

The men all seem to be interested in Selena, who eventually released her magic potion and dab it on his body.

The smell of the potion takes effect immediately, and the men start to turn into amphibians.

While a man sits down, Selena place her leg on the table so attractive.

The man raises his eyebrows, puzzled, but begins to metamorphose into a frog.

Date of appointment: Gomez met the men during a series of appointments

Conversation: she meets one of the men in the bar

Locked up: The men all seem to be interested in Selena, who eventually released her magic potion and dab it on his body

Selena smiled, taking one of the frogs in his hands, before returning to his car with a small cage full.

Then she flees into the night, she finally came to a stop, where they jump out of the car, released.

Selena released her third studio album Rare last year, and Boyfriend is the first song of the deluxe edition of the album.

New music: Selena released her third studio album Rare last year, and Boyfriend is the first song of the deluxe edition of the album

Magic: the potion starts to take effect when she dabs it on her neck

Uh-oh: the language of the man begins to resemble that of a frog

The video can be a boost to his famous ex Bieber, and The Weeknd.

Selena has referred to the end of his relationship with Justin in his new album Rare, although it has recently given to his ex The Weeknd a statement on his stories Instagram when she shared a list of pieces of music, putting it in quarantine, including her song, Snowchild.

Selena has also addressed the timing of the release of his new song Boyfriend in a statement posted on his account Instagram earlier this week.

What is it that will not? The vision of the man begins to change as the potion takes effect

Seductive: she rests her leg on the counter

No! The man begins to transform into a frog-green

“Many of you know how much I’ve been excited to release a song titled” Boyfriend “. It is a merry song about falling and getting back up again and again in love, but also know that you don’t need anyone other than you to be happy.

“We have written well before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is not high on my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I pray for safety, unity, and recovery during the pandemic.

“Because of this, I am personally a gift for the pleasure More 1 COVID-19 as well as for $ 1 of every order in my store official. Rare (Deluxe), with a Boyfriend comes out on April 9.

Take the road: it starts with the cage of his ex

Back in the day: Gomez recently revealed that she listened to the song Snowchild of his ex The Weeknd during the quarantine (photo 2017)