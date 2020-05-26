Selena Gomez sends a message to young graduates, immigrants

Singer Selena Gomez has sent a message in a video posted on the Youtube channel of ” Define American, an organization that has a mission to give voice to the families affected by the immigration. Posted on may 23, last, we can see the young 27 year old woman make a speech to congratulate the graduates of the year 2020, what she calls the ” immigrads “, a combination of the words “immigrant” and ” graduate “. “I know that it is a ceremony virtual, but it is very real. And it is very real for all families, each and everyone of you and your communities. I want you to know that you matter and that your experiences are a big part of american history, ” she said.

A cause that is dear to his heart

If Selena Gomez has taken the word for this cause that is particularly close to the heart, it is because it is itself born of parents from mexico. Aware of the sacrifices that his parents had to do when she was younger, she knows that she shares her story with a lot of other Americans. “Without looking at where are your families, your articles of incorporation, of immigrants, you have acted to obtain an education, to make your families proud and you open up to the world,” said the interpreter of “Rare” before concluding, ” I send you all my love today, congratulations and I hope you will succeed to become all that you want to be “.

Selena Gomez has also produced a documentary ” life without papers “, available on Netflix, which puts the spotlight on eight families of immigrants residing illegally on american soil.