Selena Gomez sensual in platinum blonde with her ember look!

Selena Gomez surprises the Web with her new hair color! The singer opts for platinum blonde and reveals herself on Instagram.

No, you’re not dreaming, Selena Gomez did fall for platinum blonde. The very famous American singer reveals the result on Instagram and is then unanimous among her millions of fans.

SELENA GOMEZ’S NEW LOOK

On the night of Tuesday, April 27 to Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Selena Gomez fed her Instagram feed with a brand new photo. We love it!

The famous 28-year-old singer poses in front of the camera and seduces the Web with her devastating gaze. But what internet users notice most is that it has changed hair color!

Yes, you have heard… She opts for platinum blonde and seems to be unanimous among her many fans.

Although surprising, this new color still suits him to delight. You have to believe that the huge American star can afford anything!

Under the spell, Internet users have once again reacted en masse to the new photo of their idol. They still can’t get over it!

It has already accumulated more than 7 million “likes” mentions. No, you’re not dreaming. You will probably understand, so it’s another box for the beautiful Selena Gomez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

THE STAR OF SOCIAL NETWORKS

Every day, Selena Gomez feeds her Instagram feed with photos that are always more beautiful and sexy than the others. And Internet users love it!

They follow the activity of their idol with the greatest attention on a daily basis, in search of new nuggets. And for now, there’s a lot of them.

But that’s not all! Very active on social networks, the very famous singer also unveils exclusive excerpts of her songs, her little moments with friends, and is committed to many causes.

With it, the audience never really has time to get bored. There’s plenty to keep up with for hours on a daily basis! The pretty brunette, recently turned platinum blonde, thus appears as one of the most active stars on the Web.

She has more than 220 million followers on Instagram, the showcase of her most beautiful shots. Yes, you have heard…

With each appearance on the famous platform, the performer of the song Loses You to Love Me then puts everyone in agreement. Internet users love his photos and do not hesitate to let him know.

One thing is then certain… Selena Gomez has not finished making a name for herself. We let you discover her new hair color on Instagram, but watch out for the eyes!