Selena Gomez sets fire to her kitchen for a good cause!

In the latest episode of her show Selena – Chef Season 2, the beautiful Selena Gomez has completely set fire to her kitchen!

Since January 21, 2021, Selena Gomez is back with her cooking show Selena – Chef! In a second season in which the singer proves that cooking is not really her domain.

“Hi, guys! Happy New Year! I’m pleased to announce that season 2 of Selena Chef will be available on January 21 on HBO. Selena Gomez announced earlier this year via her Instagram account!

A real pleasure for her fans who were eagerly awaiting the return of her culinary show! Indeed, last year, the first season of the show was a hit!

Selena Gomez had received (virtually) many chefs to guide her in the kitchen… The very principle of the show! A very entertaining show as the sublime 28-year-old singer is not (at all) a pro of the stoves!

Thus, the first season of Selena- Chef had the right to its share of blunders in the kitchen… Mistakes that amuse her fans who follow her! In fact, not long ago, the young woman had even had fun with her clumsiness in the kitchen!

Indeed, Justin Bieber’s ex had posted a video that she captioned: “Is this really an episode of Selena – Chef if I don’t at least make a mistake? Watch the first 3 episodes of Selena – Chef Season 2 now on @HBOMax to discover new recipes, new chefs, and new cooking incidents. »

SELENA GOMEZ’S POT CATCHES FIRE!

So, in the last episode of her culinary show… Selena Gomez has caused a blue fear to her fans! As she put butter in a saucepan, smoke began to appear… Black smoke that gave way to fire!

Thus, the performer of “De Una Vez” did not allow herself to be invaded by panic for a second! Indeed, unlike her little comrades who have moved directly away from the burning object… The beautiful Selena proved that she was brave!

Indeed, the latter did everything necessary to dispel the fire… All bark and no bite! What’s more, Selena Gomez’s troubles in the kitchen have raised as much as $360,000 for 23 charities.

A real success for the beautiful singer! Proceeds will go from associations such as “World Central Kitchen,” “No Kid Hungry” and “Baby2Baby.”

A generous idea that pushes us to continue to follow the adventures of Selena Gomez in Selena – Chef season 2… Hoping that the beautiful brunette does not still set fire to her kitchen! Case to follow in the next episodes available on HBO!