Selena Gomez shares his inspirations for his hit “Boyfriend” – News Selena Gomez

After years of absence, Selena Gomez has shared in January last the entirety of his new album “Rare”, carried out by several titles, such as “Lose You To Love Me”, “Look At Her Now” or even “Boyfriend”, available in the deluxe version of the album.

Through this last song, the singer wished to open his heart and talk about without turning his celibacy and his desire to find love. In an interview for the program “Beat x Beat: Inside Out” of Beats by Dre, Selena Gomez is back on his inspirations for this piece.

She explained that it was to address this theme so slight: “This was not really a kind of inspiration other than ‘ok, let’s have fun'”, she entrusted.