Selena Gomez shares photos from his back yard on Instagram while promoting running shoes colors to the “Unity” of Puma

Selena Gomez went to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures of your house, wore Puma sneakers.

The singer, 27, wore a white top under a jacket in black and white and some jogging pants with Puma shoes are purple, with a red tongue and white laces.

“In the court, in my shoes @unit PUMA clearly,” she wrote in the caption for its 182 million followers.

Selena became an ambassador of the brand in 2017 for Puma.

She closed her eyes in a photo and smiling as the light of the sun fell on his face and in another point of reference, is attached to his shoes.

Selena makes her debut as executive producer of a film with the upcoming release of The Broken Hearts of the Gallery.

The film’s release is scheduled for August 7th from TriStar Pictures.





The romantic comedy was written and directed by Natalie Krinsky, who will make his debut as a director.

The Broken Hearts Gallery with Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, and Bernadette Peters.

It was initially due to be published on the 10th of July, but its release was postponed to the 17th of July, in the centre of the pandemic coronavirus, then it was postponed to the 7 August.





Selena announced in February that your make-up from the line of Rare Beauty, it would be in Sephora stores this summer in North America, but the products are not yet available.

The Texas native has released his third studio album a Rare 10 January and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, marking her third number one album in a row.

The first single from the album, Losing The Love of Me, was released in October and became her first single topped the charts in the united States.





Album success: the Texas native, introduced in April, 2019, in Indio, California, has released her third studio album a Rare 10 January and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, marking her third number one album in a row