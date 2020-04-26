Selena Gomez : She responds to the haters !

Selena Gomez is done many criticize since she came back on the front of the stage and the singer has no time to give to his haters.
In the full interview for his album Rarethe pop star confided on the wave of hatred of which she is the victim.
“I know a lot of people think that I’m not the best singer. But I work a lot. I love to write and create, and create melodies and learn. To me, Rare was the opportunity to say everything that I wanted. “
The presenter of the show in which she was, Kelly Clarkson, was immediately reassured.
“The best female singer, this is not necessarily the one that makes the most noise (…) It is the one that you moved, and it is not the same for everyone. From singer to singer, what you do is beautiful. I love your songs and I love singing. They are important to lots of people so do not deny your gift, because it is important. “
Well said Kelly !