Selena Gomez : She responds to the haters !





Selena Gomez is done many criticize since she came back on the front of the stage and the singer has no time to give to his haters. In the full interview for his album Rarethe pop star confided on the wave of hatred of which she is the victim.

“I know a lot of people think that I’m not the best singer. But I work a lot. I love to write and create, and create melodies and learn. To me, Rare was the opportunity to say everything that I wanted. “