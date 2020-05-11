Selena Gomez sick of what the singer is suffering, does it? – News Selena Gomez

It no longer has Selena Gomez. The singer and actress revealed in the series “Barney & Friends” and “Wizards of Waverly Place” is a runaway success since her teens. Between his career on the small and big screen but also his many musical projects, the interpreter of “I Can’t Get Enough” is among the most influential artists of the planet. But Selena Gomez has not always seen life in pink, quite the contrary. The young woman has also experienced difficult challenges during its existence.

It is in 2015 that Selena Gomez has broken for the first time, the silence and spoke of his health in the columns of the Billboard magazine. The singer was said to be reaching a lupus. It all began in 2013. The singer abruptly canceled her tour to take some time for her. A few months later, it is installed in a detox center in Arizona. It was not necessary any more to frighten the media that suggested then assumed to addictions, or even a depressive state due to his tempestuous relationship with Justin Bieber. But Selena Gomez was in reality preserved from prying eyes due to a health problem… “I was diagnosed with lupus and I have undergone chemotherapy, she explained. It is for this reason that I took a break. I could be the victim of a STROKE.”

Hurt by the rumors about Selena Gomez wanted to make things clear: “I so wanted to say ‘You have no idea, I am in chemotherapy. You are idiots.’ But I was angry, I even had the need to say, she continued. It is awful to walk into a restaurant and having all eyes pointed on you, in knowing what they say. So I got locked up until I am again confident and comfortable.”

Lupus, a disease binding

But what is lupus? This autoimmune disease is characterized by a dysfunction of the immune system. The cells that maintain normally the body that attack different parts of the body such as the joints, skin, kidneys or even the heart. No treatment is currently available for a full recovery.

In the Face of his health issues, Selena Gomez has decided to be transparent with its fans. The singer announced in 2015 to want to take a step back and refocus on itself: “I want to focus on my health and my happiness, and I decided that the best way forward is to take the rest, had she as well explained in a press release. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how much you to me are special, but I have to take this problem to two hands and do my best to be the best. I know I’m not the only one, and I hope that others will be encouraged to confront their problem”.