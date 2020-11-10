SELENA GOMEZ SINGING MILEY CYRUS’ “PARTY IN THE USA” TO CELEBRATE JOE BIDEN’S VICTORY IS ALL

By
D1 Soft Ball News
-
0
40

Selena Gomez is among the stars of the show biz who celebrated Joe Biden’s victory as the new President of the United States. Shortly after the news was confirmed this weekend, the 28-year-old posted an Instagram story in which she can be seen – very happy – singing Miley Cyrus’s  “Party In The USA” in the car

In recent months Sel has always worked to raise awareness among its fans as much as possible by reminding them of the importance of voting in the presidential elections on November 3. She even created a playlist on Spotify called ” Selena X Votes”!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just finished filling out my ballot!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Among the US celebrities who shared their early voting via social media were  Zendaya,  Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds,  Ariana Grande, and  Lady Gaga, among others.

The latter made her vote an irresistible glamorous moment, turning her walk to the polls into an haute couture catwalk. Check out the post below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

 

Related Post:  Drake announces feats with Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR