SELENA GOMEZ SINGING MILEY CYRUS’ “PARTY IN THE USA” TO CELEBRATE JOE BIDEN’S VICTORY IS ALL

Selena Gomez is among the stars of the show biz who celebrated Joe Biden’s victory as the new President of the United States. Shortly after the news was confirmed this weekend, the 28-year-old posted an Instagram story in which she can be seen – very happy – singing Miley Cyrus’s “Party In The USA” in the car.

.@SelenaGomez jams out to @MileyCyrus’ “Party In The U.S.A.” in new Instagram story celebrating Joe Biden’s win. pic.twitter.com/W93b2042rd — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 8, 2020

In recent months Sel has always worked to raise awareness among its fans as much as possible by reminding them of the importance of voting in the presidential elections on November 3. She even created a playlist on Spotify called ” Selena X Votes”!

View this post on Instagram Just finished filling out my ballot! A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 22, 2020 at 11:37am PDT

Among the US celebrities who shared their early voting via social media were Zendaya, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga, among others.

The latter made her vote an irresistible glamorous moment, turning her walk to the polls into an haute couture catwalk. Check out the post below!