Selena Gomez speaks out on his bipolarity live Instagram !

Selena Gomez is an artist as a whole. The music is an opportunity for her to indulge. And thus to speak of his emotions.

To put words to the pain, this is the philosophy of Selena Gomez. Regularly the target of crazy rumors about it, the young woman responds to his critics. Always in song, so.

In Kill ‘Em with Kindnessit was addressed to those who criticized her every move. In Look at Her Now, she showed that after all that she has endured in the past, she is able to go forward.

Selena Gomez has gone out of the radar for a long time. Treated for lupus, the young woman was hospitalised. In a private clinic to learn how to manage their emotions.

Selena Gomez confides in Miley Cyrus on his bipolarity

In an interview with Miley Cyrus a few weeks ago on the occasion of her show on Instagram, Bright Minded, the ex of Justin Bieber is delivered to the heart open. She announced that she was suffering from bipolarity.

An evil that is eating away at so for years and years. But it managed today to exteriorize. After years of struggle against itself. She wrote thus to her friend.“I went to an excellent institution for mental health. I learned that after years of suffering of different things, I was bipolar “, she confessed.

And that’s not all ! Selena Gomez and chained. “It’s not me so was not frightened when I found out. I think people have been surprised. And I can understand that. We don’t talk too much about these things “.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, the pretty brunette therefore confided that she had had at heart to share this Miley Cyrus, more than any other. “I’ve seen his show and I loved what she was doing and so I wanted to be a part of it “.

