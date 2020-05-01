Selena Gomez speaks out on his relationship “abusive” with Justin Bieber

If the tempestuous relationship between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber ended two years ago, the revelations about them are not as much exhausted. In an interview with the site information ” NPR “published Sunday, January 26, 2020, the singer of 27 years has made some revelations about the meaning of the song ” Lose you to love me “, from her latest album ” Rare “, released on 10 January last.

In fact, during this interview, the singer revealed that this song, which could be translated by ” You lose yourself to love me “, speaks well of her ex boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and the relationship toxic ” and “abusive” that they had.

Born in 2010, the musical couple “Jelena” (contraction of Justin and Selena, invented by their fans, editor’s NOTE.) has experienced ups and many downs. Deceptions, lies, abuse, breakups, the two celebrities have oscillated between the status of a couple and the ” exs ” for many years, until 2018. At this time, Selena Gomez gets in a relationship with singer The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber meets the one who became his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

In five years of relationship, the interpreter of “Fetish” the says, Justin Bieber has been violent “emotionally” to it. But this aspect to be toxic to their relationship, Selena Gomez would not have understood that once you become an adult and separated from him. “I don’t want to sound disrespectful, but I really think you have been the victim of some abuse “, she carefully said during the interview.

In his song, the singer portrayed, therefore, of such violence, but wants to clarify that it is “everything but hate,” and it speaks above all of the beautiful history they have lived. “It was also very difficult and I am happy that this is over,” concluded the young woman, without too much spread. Contacted by ” NPR “, Justin Bieber has not responded to the words of Selena Gomez.