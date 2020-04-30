Selena Gomez spotted filming the new clip – News Selena Gomez

By
James Reno
-
0
23


Since the release of his album titled “Rare”, which was unveiled on 10 January, Selena Gomez continues to promote this new musical project. And for her grand return to the front of the stage, the performer of “Look At Her Now” segues interviews, events, television appearances, and film production.

As evidenced by the few photographs posted by photographers based in Los Angeles, the young woman was spotted on the set of a new clip. It thus appeared wearing a golden gown and a floor of black boots. Sublime as always, the beautiful sported also curly hair !

Active on social networks for the promotion of his album, Selena Gomez has also shared a photo of her, in full make-up session: “Wrapped around my finger like a ring”, she wrote. A comment that could confirm the reason for this shoot : the clip of “Ring”, his new title, will it be soon unveiled ?

