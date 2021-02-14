Selena Gomez still accuses Facebook of misinforming on the Covid-19!

On her Twitter account, the beautiful Selena Gomez shared a message where she clearly accused Facebook of misinforming on the Covid-19!

For years, Selena Gomez has not had a very good relationship with social networks. She has left Instagram or Facebook several times to the chagrin of her fans.

A few years ago, Selena Gomez swung: “I really think that social networks and new technologies contribute to people’s loneliness.” So she took her distance several times.

Often criticized social media, Selena Gomez has struggled to accept haters. Over time, she slowly reconciles with Instagram or Facebook.

However, she was ready to leave the network of photos and videos a few months ago. She also explained her choice: “If I could find a balanced and cool platform that would be great.”

The singer also said: “But I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t destroy a generation, its identity. That’s a big part of why I titled my album “Rare. “

Selena Gomez also revealed: “There’s so much pressure to look like everyone else. Going back (Editor’s note: on Instagram) scared me. The first four days, I was thinking, ‘No, there’s no way I can do it.”

SELENA GOMEZ HAS BEEN TRYING TO MAKE SOCIAL NETWORKS BETTER FOR YEARS

Selena Gomez explained at the time: “What I do know is I go when I need it. Then I disconnect. I don’t take the time to explore or look at anything else.”

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez shared another rant against Facebook. It was on her Twitter account that she shared a message expressing her anger.

The artist swung: “There is so much misinformation related to Covid-19 on Facebook. This will result in even more deaths. Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, how does this continue to happen? » .

With her message, she collected nearly 25,000 “likes.” And the least we can say is that her fans seemed totally in agreement with her. This is not the first time she has questioned the danger of social networks.

If Selena Gomez doesn’t seem ready to leave social media, the pretty brunette is trying to make them better. She often speaks on the subjects that are close to her heart. Even so, she wants to stay close to her fans.

Selena Gomez doesn’t want to leave Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. It must be said that, nowadays, these social networks allow many stars to promote their projects. But that’s not all.

The young woman can continue to give the news to her fans.