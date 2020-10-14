Selena Gomez suffered depressive episode during pandemic

The prolonged confinement by the Covid-19, caused the singer to go through difficult days.

Selena Gomez confesses that at the beginning of the pandemic and the prolonged confinement by Covid-19, she suffered depression, which she, fortunately, managed to get out of.

The artist spoke of her experience in an Instagram Live with Dr. Vivek Murthy, a prestigious doctor, a specialist in Public Health. Selena commented: “At first it was hard for me to deal with everything that happened, the truth is that I had a bit of depression, it is that my job consists of traveling, connecting with people, making people happy. And that’s what makes me happy, so I’ve had a pretty bad time ”.

Selena Gomez had difficult days, but the development of new projects helped her overcome that depressive stage: “Little by little and more towards the end, I realized that those things that I was working on were beginning to crystallize and that was too exciting. I have been working on very personal and rewarding things, for example, with my beauty collection we have managed to raise 100 million dollars for mental health workers, and for the next 10 years. And more recently I have been able to return to the studio ”.