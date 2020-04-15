Selena Gomez, suffering from bipolar disorder — Just about TV

Selena Gomez does not hesitate to share with his fans his state of health. The singer and actress of 27 years old was already unveiled in 2013, suffer from lupus. After you have had a kidney transplant in 2017, it has also made a pass to a psychiatric hospital in 2018 and never hidden.

Recently, during a live Instagram with Miley Cyrus out that Selena Gomez admitted to having been diagnosed bipolar. She then explains about it :

“Recently, I went in one of the best psychiatric hospital in the world – the McClane”s Hospital, in America – and I have had the opportunity to talk about all the trials I’ve been through these past few years, and I discovered that I was affected with a bipolar disorder. More I am seeking information about it, the more it helps me and it makes me more afraid of everything. I think people are scared when they learn it (learn the disease, editor’s note), you see ? I have lived, I have seen, even within my own family and I didn’t understand what was happening. It is something unusual, to talk about his mental health because you should be as cool as possible. I see this anger that rises more and more in young people and young adults because they want that we discuss it. (…) I wrote a lot on this topic, I think it helped me a lot to understand and accept what was happening to me. “ Book Instagram @mileycyrus

What is bipolarity ?

Bipolar disorder is a psychiatric disorder that leads a person to live their emotions with an intensity disproportionate that it is sometimes hard to control. The frequency or duration of these emotions may vary and affect the life of the person, the which sometimes fulfill his professional obligations, family and social. The people waiting the disorder to live then what we call ” episodes “, which can be episodes of mania (great excitement, or full of energy), or episodes of depression.

For more information, see health professionals or persons concerned. In the meantime you can also visit the website of the association Argo 2001, which consists of patients and relatives.