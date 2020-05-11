Selena Gomez supports Taylor Swift! – News Selena Gomez

In his message, Selena Gomez describes what represents the music for the performer of “Lover”: “So, I can tell you that the most important thing for Taylor and his family, the love, her fans and her MUSIC.”

The one that was released just a few week “Lose You To Love Me”, warns the critics of the star country pop,Taylor Swift is not going to decrease the arms: “To see my best friend (and any of my friends) to be constantly pulled down is one of the worst feelings. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting”.