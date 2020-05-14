Selena Gomez takes us on the set of the music video for “Boyfriend” – News Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez made a surprise, last Friday, by unveiling an all-new single, as well as the clip illustrates. The singer has released the hit unreleased “Boyfriend” for which she embarks in a variety of tryst. As if to mock fairy tales, the artist manages to turn all her suitors into a toad with a vial of magic!

The star comes again to give pleasure to all his fans out the making-of clip. She takes us behind the scenes of the filming of this video and explains the theme of these images: “Basically, the song says : ‘I want a guy’. It is, therefore, centered around me who go out with these guys.“.It’s then a joke, then she walks around with a beautiful long dress : “I am in The Bachelorette. I go to my next hot date.”