SELENA GOMEZ TALKED ABOUT THE POWER OF FEMALE FRIENDSHIP AND COLLABORATION WITH BLACKPINK

Selena Gomez will inspire you with her words about female friendship.

The singer said enough of the comparisons between girls in an interview with CR Fashion Book, explaining that she believes those who want to pit one against the other are afraid of what women can achieve when they support each other.

” My friends are everything to me and we have been there for each other through so many things. I refuse to accept the idea that women are competitive and cannot support each other. I think this comes from fear. for women to unite because there is nothing we cannot accomplish when we support each other. ”

” I have to say that, in the entertainment industry, I feel that we are all happy with each other’s success and that we celebrate each other women’s victory because it’s a victory for all of us .”

One of the moments of female empowerment she starred in this year was the collaboration with Blackpink on ” Ice Cream “.

” I love them and I love their energy. We had a lot of fun together even though unfortunately because of the virus we couldn’t do anything in person – said Selena Gomez – I met Jisoo and Rosé at a fashion show a couple of years ago but not I look forward to meeting the girls in person too. ”

She added that thanks to Blackpink she entered a world full of colors: ” Shooting the video was a lot of fun . My videos tend to be a little dark and they are known for their colorful and funny videos. It was exciting for me. enter their world “.

Why not see the video for “Ice Cream” again, which immediately puts us in a good mood? Press play: