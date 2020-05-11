Selena Gomez talks about the “sacrifices” of his family of migrant

Theo Wargo via Getty Images In full promotion of a documentary series she produced for Netflix, the singer gives his opinion on the treatment of immigrants in the United States.

INTERNATIONAL – “The immigration, it goes beyond politics and headlines.” This sentence, it is up to Selena Gomez as it should. She comes from a long forum written by the singer on the subject and published in the columns of the weekly american Timeon Tuesday 1st October.

Concerned about the plight of immigrants in his country, the young woman delivers her point of view through his own narrative, that of his family. “In the 1970s, my aunt has crossed the border between Mexico and the United States hidden in the back of a truck, writing the interpreter of ‘Kill Em With Kindness’. My grandparents followed, and gave birth to my father shortly after. In 1992, I was born an american citizen thanks to their bravery and their sacrifices.”

Selena Gomez makes clear, she is not an expert on the subject. But through his experiences and the people she has met, including through a series of documentaries (“Living Undocumented”) that it has produced and that returns to the situation of the eight families of undocumented migrants in the United States, its speech account.

“A humanitarian issue that affects real people”

Immigration is “a humanitarian issue that affects real people and the dismantling of real lives,” growls the actress, who is currently the poster of the latest film of Woody Allen. “The way in which we manage is a reflection of our humanity, our empathy, our compassion. The way we treat other human beings defines who we are,” writes the latter.

She continues: “It is time to listen to those whose lives are directly affected by migration policies. It is time to know the lives complex to those individuals who have been reduced to simple titles touts.”

Take the word when one is without a paper is complicated. Selena Gomez is aware of this. Thanks to his documentary, soon online on Netflix, it wants to make people aware of the insecurities of immigrants.

Army is facing criticism

When the young woman has recently entrusted on the impact of the hate comments on his mental health, says it is ready to face the criticisms related to this new project. “The worst criticism I could imagine is nothing compared to that faced by undocumented migrants every day,” says the singer.

She concludes: “The fear has not prevented my aunt to ride in the back of the truck. And for that, I will always be grateful.”

