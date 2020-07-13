Selena Gomez tease the music video for “Past Life” – News of Selena Gomez

The adventure continues between Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel. A couple of weeks ago, the two artists have presented their new collaboration “Past Life”. And this is a video inspired in the life of Instagram. In this extract, sing and, at the same time, the lyrics scroll across the screen. “Last night was the last night of my past life. You’ve got Me here, as you may never figure me.”

This first video was made at a distance. Due to the global crisis of health, Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel were not able to convert the clip that you had imagined for the “Past Life”. But it was enough to wait a bit, since the result will be available soon. In effect, they took advantage of the end of the seclusion to save his great video.