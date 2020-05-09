Selena Gomez tells what awkward moment occurred before a concert of Ed Sheeran – Voltage

His fans looked forward to it, here it is again : Selena Gomez is finally back with a new album ! Title Rarehis opus will be released on 10 January next year and should contain the last two singles of the singer, to know Look at Her Now and Thedare You to Love Me. This new musical project as expected will be as a result of Revivalreleased in 2015. Since this last disc studio, the young artist of 27 years has chained the singles like Bad Liar, Back to You, Wolves with Marshmello, It Ain’t Me with Kygo, or Fetish with Gucci Mane.

And then she goes on interviews to ensure the promotion of his forthcoming album, Selena Gomez was invited to the microphone KISS UK on December 9. It is during this exchange that the star has told, not without humour, what had happened to him on the journey to make it to one of the concerts given by Ed Sheeran in the framework of his tour Divide Tour. “My friends and I, we love to go to concerts with us. Ed Sheeran played at the Hollywood Bowl and there were so many people on the road. I was very uncomfortable, let’s say, over here”, said the singer, showing the intimate areas of his anatomy. “I will say that it was the first time that I might be a little messed my pants”, she added, admitting then half-words she had peed on it. “I was so excited, but I didn’t want to go (…) I simply say : ‘Okay, okay, I’m going to put a little sweater on me, and I survived the concert”, has entrusted the star.

Ed Sheeran is aware of this story hilarious ? According to Selena Gomez, the british singer would be proof of his legendary nonchalance if he learned the new. “Honestly, it is probably the type to go out : ’It is well. Well for it’”, dropped the singer amused.