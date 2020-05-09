Selena Gomez: the final preparations for his album – News Selena Gomez

The details of his album

Still on her social networks, Selena Gomez has loved to share the process of creating her latest album “Rare”. “I can’t believe that I am in the process revealing the composition and the title of my new album RARE, which comes out on 10 January. This is the music the most honest as I’ve never done.”

On the opus, several surprises await fans. To begin with, the content of this famous booklet of the album. But this is not all, the young woman has also collaborated with Kid Cudi for the song “A Sweeter Place”, and also with 6lack for “Crowded Room”. With this tracklist unveiled, viewers were excited to see the entire “Rare”.