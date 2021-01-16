SELENA GOMEZ: THE MEANING OF THE VIDEO CLIP “DE UNA VEZ” REACHES STRAIGHT TO THE HEART

Selena Gomez rejoins her origins in the new song “De Una Vez”, sung entirely in Spanish. The pop star wanted to immerse herself totally in Latin culture and for this reason, she decided to collaborate with the main exponents of the genre. Producer Tainy, Albert Hype, Jota Rosa, and NEON16 worked on the song.

Also for the official video of “De Una Vez” Sel relied on a team of Latin professionals, led behind the camera by the duo Los Pérez — Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez.

The clip perfectly reflects the meaning of the song: it deals with important themes such as healing, empowerment, and love, recounting Selena’s personal and creative growth in a house that seems to have come out of a mythological tale.

Surrounded by mysteries and magic, the singer enters the various rooms that represent her evolution, a path that finds a way to be told in special effects.

Her voice always remains at the center, amplifying the power of his message.

In case you want to learn more about the meaning of "De Una Vez" and understand why it is so important for Selena to sing in Spanish