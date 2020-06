Just his new album Rare in the trays that Selena Gomez offers a deluxe edition with a few bonuses, including the track “Remember” and “Boyfriend” the images of which come to us. In the clip, the artist is the master of its decisions and of her suitors what she wants…

Having always been a committed artist, Selena Gomez fight against the COVID-19 and offers for every purchase from her shop 1$ to a fund to fight the pandemic.