SELENA GOMEZ: THE REFERENCE TO HER CHILD IN THE VIDEO FOR “DE UNA VEZ” WILL MAKE YOU MELT

There is a hidden detail in the video for ” De Una Vez “, the new single in Spanish released by Selena Gomez on Friday 15th January.
A detail that has certainly not escaped the most attentive fans. The singer’s dress appears to be a reinterpretation of the one she wore when she was a child in this photograph:
A hypothesis confirmed by Selena herself, who posted the tweet written by a fan via Instagram story.
Among the references in the video for “De Una Vez,” there are two related to famous artists of South American culture: the magical realism of the writer Gabriel García Márquez and the one and only Frida Kahlo.
” We wanted to have these connections, create this look and play with incredible flowers like Frida did, but making it modern and contemporary fashion ” – said one of the two directors of the clip Tania Verduzco interviewed by Vogue – ” The flowers on the dress, on the hair and in the video are all linked to this idea of renewal “.
