SELENA GOMEZ: THE REFERENCE TO HER CHILD IN THE VIDEO FOR "DE UNA VEZ" WILL MAKE YOU MELT

There is a hidden detail in the video for ” De Una Vez “, the new single in Spanish released by  Selena Gomez on Friday 15th January.  

A detail that has certainly not escaped the most attentive fans. The singer’s dress appears to be a reinterpretation of the one she wore when she was a child in this photograph:

A hypothesis confirmed by Selena herself, who posted the tweet written by a fan via  Instagram story.

Among the references in the video for “De Una Vez,” there are two related to famous artists of South American culture: the magical realism of the writer  Gabriel García Márquez and the one and only  Frida Kahlo.

” We wanted to have these connections, create this look and play with incredible flowers like Frida did, but making it modern and contemporary fashion ” – said one of the two directors of the clip Tania Verduzco interviewed by  Vogue  –  ” The flowers on the dress, on the hair and in the video are all linked to this idea of ​​renewal “.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

In case you want to learn more about the meaning of “De Una Vez” and understand why it is so important for Selena to sing in Spanish.

