Selena Gomez: the title “Selfish Love” is about her ex Justin Bieber?

While Selena Gomez has just released her song “Selfish Love”, some fans wonder if she is addressing Justin Bieber!

When Selena Gomez releases a new song, fans of the pretty brunette wonder if she speaks lyrics to Justin Bieber. This is once again the case with his brand new hit “Selfish Love”.

A few hours ago, Selena Gomez finally released her brand new hit “Selfish Love”. His fans had been waiting for him for a while. It must be said that the young woman does not hesitate to tease her on her social networks.

For a few weeks now, Selena Gomez has been revealing her new songs to her fans. She also released “Baila Conmigo” and “De Una Vez”. Recently, it was his hit “Selfish Love” that was born on listening platforms.

This time, the young woman called on DJ Snake for her song. The two had already collaborated together on the song “Taki Taki” which was created in 2019. In “Selfish Love,” the pretty brunette evokes a selfish love.

Some wonder if she has made any confidences about her ex Justin Bieber. As a reminder, the two had a passionate love several years ago. They had finally decided to separate.

But a few years later, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had decided to give themselves another chance. Unfortunately, they experienced another failure in their relationship. The singer is now married to Hailey Baldwin.

SELENA GOMEZ OPENS UP ABOUT SELFISH LOVE

For her part, Selena Gomez is discreet about her love life. Still, some fans think she’s talking about Justin Bieber in her new song “Selfish Love.”

Selena Gomez sings in the chorus: “Me Gusta darte cells (I like to make you jealous) / During all this time and we still have this selfish love / I like to make you jealous (I like to make you jealous) “.

“Es a Juego Queda enters te y yo, te y yo, te y yo (It’s a game between you and me, you and me, you and me)” On the other hand, it is impossible to say whether the artist is talking about Justin Bieber or his ex The Weeknd.

Some people still think that these words are not for anyone. It could be that the singer is found the inspiration without aiming at a particular ex. One thing is for sure, Selena Gomez is unanimous with her new songs.

In an interview for Apple Music, the actress also made confidences about her hit “De Una Vez”. She revealed: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for ten years, to work on a Spanish project” ;