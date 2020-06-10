Selena Gomez thinks that culture is a tool of anti-racism !

Selena Gomez published a photo on Instagram. The singer emphasizes the importance of culture to combat racism.

Selena Gomez speaks out on the racism ! The young woman wondered how to combat racism. She already seems to have the answer ! MCE TV tells you !

Yesterday, the singer posted a new photo on his account Instagram. Selena Gomez is very active on the networks at this moment in time ! She uses her platform to talk about racism.

Selena Gomez has publications on racial discrimination. In fact, it is at the bottom in the fight against racism. After joining the movement Black Lives Matter, she continues the fight.

We can then see videos or photos on his account. Selena, therefore, puts forward the black community. A gesture of support! The singer is then shown solidarity. And more, the young woman takes action!

Selena Gomez, in a fight against racism

Yesterday, the young woman has posted a new publication. It brought together several photos and videos. Selena Gomez has put a long text next to it. The text is written by Sarah Lewis, a professor.

Sarah Lewis argues that the culture is also necessary to combat racism. ” Culture is a powerful tool. We all have a role to play. In the way that we shape. We create. And we engage in the culture in which we live. ”

Sarah Lewis proposes that we ask questions in the comments. It will then respond to all our questions. A way for it to lead to a better understanding of these actions.

Selena Gomez warns its audience through this publication. It is then important for it to convey the right message. It opens a door to its subscribers. She denounces culture as a solution to the crisis of racial. A strong text !

Selena has, therefore, given the word to influential people. And the singer does not stop there ! She then continues the fight !