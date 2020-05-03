Selena Gomez, this gem polishing badly in need of boldness

When, shortly before the Nativity, we enquîmes from his label, to obtain a right to listen to before the release datethe head of promo hastened, to all berzingue, we fob off. There would be no” his “before the 10 January. It is strong marri that we wondered then what kind of a jewel which deserved to be so jealously guarded. Such as the Gollum of the Lord of the rings adoring her ” precious “. We did take our evil in patience. In fine, like common mortals. To finally know a moment of grace ?

Pop Latin and marshmallow

Not with one of the two titles offered them, as early as October, Lose You To Love Me. A ballad so much marshmallow it is dripping out of this article to come and stain the bottom of your journal (if you read it on the Net, it has probably already leaked on your keyboard).

The other gift in the fall Look At Her Now enjoys, like Kinda Crazya production that offers him the attire of a “bomb” pop.

As the pop Latin distilled on the title trackand on Ring. Message to the former with a big a, we do not speak here of livy or Pliny… still older than you that one. But a stream of music that wreaks havoc in modern.

Sublime ” People You Know ”

The moment so long desired niche finally in the personal story of Selena Gomez. Perhaps even in its past relations with the handsome young man Justin Bieber or the ersatz Michael Jackson, The Weeknd. People You Know is an incredible ” mid-tempo “, a pearl of pop electro driven by an antiphon came to us to wrestle with such a javelin hanging in full throbbing

:” We used to be close, a goal that people can go from people you know to people you don’t (We were so close, but the people you know best can become of perfect strangers). ”

Or how to sublimate an emotion that everyone has proven, thanks to a line of singing sharp and inspired. A success to which the sound engineer Bart Schoudel, a reference in the production of the vocal parts, which is known for having collaborated with Beyoncé, Rihanna and… Justin Bieber, is no stranger.

Las ! Too smooth, as a whole, Rare is that name. He was lacking the daring, the genius. In the composition, the arrangements or the production. Steve Lacy (The Internet) or Kevin Parker (Tame Impala), for example. Selena, if you read…

