Selena Gomez: this worst date she’s had with a Disney star!

Selena Gomez’s love affairs are very intriguing. She’s had great stories. Today, she recounts a missed date with Nick Jonas.

SELENA GOMEZ RECOUNTS HER WORST DATE WITH NICK JONAS

The beautiful Selena Gomez has an explosive love past. In fact, she remembers a very specific date and it seems that it was missed.

The chosen one of his heart was Then Nick Jonas. The two stars of Disney Channel had wanted to give themselves a chance in 2008, but this romance was then brief.

On paper, the two lovebirds seem made for each other. And yet, the first date was a disaster.

In an interview, Nick Jonas was hooked up to a heart rate monitor. Questions were then asked to see his reaction.

Her ex Selena Gomez appears on a screen and says, “I wanted to recall a time when we went to Central Park together, more than 10 years ago. I was wondering if it would do anything to you. »

As a result, the young man’s heart rate increased. He explained: “It was when my brothers and I were in a boy band and we were in Central Park and our relationship was secret. She was unhappy that her first experience in Central Park was marred by the fact that I was walking 20 feet from her. »

He added: “Even if they were taking pictures of us and we were obviously there together, it was like I was saying it was better to stand 25 feet apart.”

Even if this memory seems embarrassing, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas keep a good memory. It’s so cool!