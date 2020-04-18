Selena Gomez to sue the game Clothes Forever !

Selena Gomez goes to war ! Not very happy after the game’s release Clothes Forever, the singer attacks the editor-in-justice !

Selena Gomez does not like that he used his image without his permission ! The game Clothes Forever has done… She wants to make him pay a high price : it the to sue for 10 million dollars!!!

A beautiful singer is known and loved for sell, it works well… it’s called advertising. But when a game made his pub on the image of a singer not agree… and it sucks.

As well, Selena Gomez has found his head, his style and his image in Clothes Forever. It is therefore in a game of styling… Then thatshe has never accepted to participate. A big problem…

Because the use of an image of the pub has strict rules. Without the consent of the person, without a contract… It is completely prohibited. The singer may therefore sue or be sued without a problem…

But especially claim a lot of money ! Selena Gomez, everybody knows it… His image is so very very expensive. And its illegal exploitation also… The in-game editor can be afraid !

Selena Gomez : $ 10 million for a game ?

The singer is therefore the case in court. And it takes a lot of money ! 10 million for using his image without permission… It seems heavy. Very heavy…

Especially for a game for a phone ! The business chinese and british origin of the story will find themselves in court… And the risk of losing a lot of money !

It must be said that Selena Gomez seems to be very comeback win against the firms. All the more that the game doesn’t work well… His lawyers call it a “nest of bugs “. You have correctly understood the problem…

First, he uses the image of a star known around the world. All without asking him… And even worse, it doesn’t work well. Nothing good for the image of the star. Illegally…

Selena Gomez will therefore ask the court to intervene. But especially to recover money for the damages caused to its image by the game… The editor is not likely to happen again !

