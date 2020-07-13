Selena Gomez totally fan of the actor Shia LaBeouf !

The singer Selena Gomez is a true fan of the actor Shia LaBeouf ! It gives you more details.

Selena Gomez has never prevented it from saying what I thought ! In fact, the american star is a young woman, very open and honest.

On the other hand, she does not hesitate to share their little hearts beating ! In fact, Selena Gomez recently admitted to having a great admiration for Shia LaBeouf.

On the other hand, it is admitted that the same has was in love with him ! Yes.

As what the celebrities also have small crushs. As well, the beautiful singer did not hide it.

In fact, she admits to having a small crush on the actor. And this dating back to 2011 !

In addition, it is in an interview to the Hollywood Reporter that she admit it. She tells you everything !

Selena Gomez: her crush on Shia LeBeouf

Selena Gomez was so a lover of Shia LaBeouf ! These are, in effect, found in 2011.

In addition, it was a surprise that friends of Selena had organized for her. The latter had just said they were going to meet up with friends.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Selena Gomez has located Shia LaBeouf sat down on the inside. Then she really surprised !

In fact, I expected not really. The young actor then took him in his arms, the benefits listed below to tell him that she loves him.

“I’m sorry for bothering you, but I admire you ! ” confesses the young woman. On the other hand, rumors say that Shia thought she was crazy, after their first meeting.

Later, Selena Gomez was the promotion of the his film Spring Breakers. Then, she confessed that she thought of the actor.

“I think Shia LaBeouf did a great job ! ” support the young artist. Him to your sideI’m not saying that the good also.

Over the years, Selena Gomez admitted that she has also had the beating of the heart George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Logan Lerman or Jesse McCartney ! Well, a bit like us !

