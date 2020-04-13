Selena Gomez turns men into toads in a clip

Selena Gomez has just unveiled the music video for his new song Boyfriend launched last Thursday. Directed by Matty Peacock, this clip is filled with humor and will be a new interpretation of the famous fable of the frog that turns into prince charming. Indeed, the singer of 27 years takes the opposite path by turning its suitors… toads!

With Remember and She, Boyfriend is one of three new features on the Deluxe version of the album Rare of Selena Gomez :” It is a song that is light talk of tripping and falling again and again in love, but also of the fact that there is no need for anyone other than yourself to be happy. We wrote this title well before the current crisis, but in the current context, I want to be clear : having a lover is far down my list of priorities. Like the rest of the world, I pray for safety, unity and the return to normal in this period of pandemic “.

Published on 10 January, the regular edition of the third studio album of Selena Gomez includes 13 songs, including the title piece Rare, Dance Again, Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now. The singer has also launched in February the new song Feel Mefollowing the repeated requests of his fans.